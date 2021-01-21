Menu Search Log in

After ceremony, Biden gets to work on virus response

President Biden initiates a national strategy for increased vaccination and testing, along with a mask requirement for travel and other measures.

January 21, 2021 - 9:37 AM

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Photo by (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deep in the deadliest coronavirus wave and facing worrisome new strains, President Joe Biden will initiate a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders today.

Biden has vowed to take far more aggressive measures to contain the virus than his predecessor, starting with stringent adherence to public health guidance. He faces steep obstacles, with the virus actively spreading in most states, slow progress on the vaccine rollout and political uncertainty over how willing congressional Republicans will be to help him pass a  $1.9 trillion economic relief and COVID response package.

