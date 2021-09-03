 | Fri, Sep 03, 2021
Aftermath of Hurricane Ida kills more than 40 in Northeast

Delivers a deadly reminder that as the climate changes, weather once considered freakish now strikes with regularity.

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on Thursday, September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

As Ida’s deadly waters receded Thursday from subway stations and roads, playgrounds and apartments, stunned residents of New York and New Jersey confronted their vulnerability as the old norms of weather no longer apply.

The remnants of a hurricane that first hammered distant New Orleans unleashed a torrent intense enough to kill at least 40 people across the Northeast, to paralyze the nation’s largest and wealthiest city, to halt its lifeblood transit system and conjure a future where residents and economy are constrained by recurrent disasters.

New York and its suburbs, which rebuilt power grids, subways and tunnels after 2012’s Hurricane Sandy flooded lower Manhattan, were paralyzed again. Roads were closed, commuter rail was hobbled and hundreds of flights were canceled. But lasting damage to infrastructure appeared far less this time.

