Air Force general is second woman to lead US command

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon’s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.

At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost’s historic rise to lead U.S. Transportation Command. He called her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.

“We need every Jackie Van Ovost we can get,” Austin, a retired Army general, said. “As she likes to say, ‘As young women looking up, it’s hard to be what you can’t see.’ So General Van Ovost knows the importance of breaking barriers.”