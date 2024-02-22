 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
Alabama IVF providers pause programs after court ruling on frozen embryos

A second in vitro fertilization provider in Alabama is pausing part of its program after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children.

February 22, 2024 - 3:05 PM

The Alabama Supreme Court building. Photo by WIKIMEDIACOMMONS/Altairisfar (Jeffrey Reed)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A second in vitro fertilization provider in Alabama is pausing parts of its care to patients after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children.

Alabama Fertility Services said in a statement Thursday that has “made the impossibly difficult decision to hold new IVF treatments due to the legal risk to our clinic and our embryologists.”

The decision comes a day after the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said in a statement that it was pausing IVF treatments so it could evaluate whether its patients or doctors could face criminal charges or punitive damages.

