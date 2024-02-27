 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Alabama lawmakers look for IVF solutions as patients remain in limbo

Alabama lawmakers are looking for ways to protect in vitro fertilization after a state Supreme Court ruling said that frozen embryos are children.

By

National News

February 27, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. Photo by AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are looking for ways to protect in vitro fertilization services in the state as patients, who had procedures cancelled in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling, remained stalled in their hopes of parenthood.

The ruling, which raised immediate questions about what liability fertility clinics could face, had an immediate chilling effect on the availability of IVF in the Deep South state. Three providers announced a pause on services in the days after the decision.

Justices this month said three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a storage facility could pursue wrongful death claims for their “extrauterine children.” Justices cited the wording of the wrongful death law and sweeping language that the GOP-controlled Legislature and voters added to the Alabama Constitution in 2018 that it is state policy to recognize the “rights of the unborn child.”

