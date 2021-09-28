Alcoholism — start the conversation

Alcoholism, and addiction overall, isn’t a character flaw, or a weakness of self-control. It’s a disease. And, if you are like most of us, you’ve probably been affected by it. Maybe you struggle with alcohol consumption yourself or have a friend or family member who does. I rarely talk with anyone who doesn’t have a personal story about how addiction has affected their life.

In fact, about 14 million adults have an alcohol use disorder and there are about 95,000 alcohol related deaths every year in this country.

Unfortunately, we don’t think of it like any other medical illness, so we don’t usually talk to our primary care doctor about it. But that is one of the best places to start the conversation, during your yearly checkup, when you’re talking about health goals it is okay to say, “I think I have a drinking problem.”