 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Alec Baldwin is formally charged with involuntary manslaughter

The actor is accused of reckless disregard for safety in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

January 31, 2023 - 4:35 PM

Alec Baldwin on Oct. 7, 2021. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic/TNS)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents filed by prosecutors Tuesday.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

The filing comes nearly two weeks after she first announced that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be prosecuted for what authorities have described as a pattern of criminal disregard for safety. In recent weeks, Carmack-Altwies has outlined two sets of involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting.

