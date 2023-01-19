 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter

The charge is a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law.

By

National News

January 19, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a “criminal disregard for safety.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement announcing the charges against Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Related
October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021
October 22, 2021
June 16, 2020
Most Popular