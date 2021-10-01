 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook conspiracy

A Texas judge found the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits. Jones claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, at the parents of children who were killed sued him.

October 1, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Alex Jones

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home of Infowars, entered default judgments against Jones, Infowars and other defendants for what she called their “flagrant bad faith and callous disregard” of court orders to turn over documents to the parents’ lawyers. The rulings were issued on Monday and released on Thursday.

The cases now head to trial for juries to determine the amount of damages Jones and the other defendants will have to pay the families.

