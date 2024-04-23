 | Tue, Apr 23, 2024
America’s child care crisis holds back moms without college degrees

High-quality child care programs are expensive and hard to find. The burden of quitting work to care for children typically falls on mothers.

April 23, 2024 - 2:08 PM

The burden of abandoning a career becuase of expensive child care typically falls on mothers. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — After a series of lower-paying jobs, Nicole Slemp finally landed one she loved. She was a secretary for Washington’s child services department, a job that came with her own cubicle, and she had a knack for working with families in difficult situations.

Slemp expected to return to work after having her son in August. But then she and her husband started looking for child care – and doing the math. The best option would cost about $2,000 a month, with a long wait list, and even the least expensive option would cost around $1,600, still eating up most of Slemp’s salary. Her husband earns about $35 an hour at a hose distribution company. Between them, they earned too much to qualify for government help.

“I really didn’t want to quit my job,” says Slemp, 33, who lives in a Seattle suburb. But, she says, she felt like she had no choice.

