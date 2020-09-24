Menu Search Log in

Anger over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Louisville officers were not charged in Breonna Taylor's death. A grand jury brings charges against one officer, for shooting into a neighboring apartment. Violence erupts as two police officers are wounded by gunfire.

By

National News

September 24, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Protesters gather in front of the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. A grand jury on Wednesday decided to indict one of three Louisville, Kentucky, officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor. Photo by (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers.

Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have been calling for charges since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after one of them was shot while bursting into her home during a narcotics investigation in March. The officers had a no-knock warrant but the investigation showed they announced themselves before entering, said state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican and the state’s first Black top prosecutor.

A grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside. 

