Arbery killers convicted of hate crimes

Three men already found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 in Georgia, were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday.

Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, during his sentencing, along with his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, on Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Georgia. Photo by (Stephen B. Morton/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men responsible for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder were found guilty Tuesday morning of federal hate crimes, closing another chapter in his family’s two-year struggle for justice.

The verdict was reached just before 10 a.m. after less than four hours of deliberations by a jury of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person. It came a day before the two-year anniversary of Arbery’s slaying.

The convictions are viewed as a victory for the U.S. Justice Department, which has made prosecuting hate crimes a priority.

