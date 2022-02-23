Arbery killers convicted of hate crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men responsible for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder were found guilty Tuesday morning of federal hate crimes, closing another chapter in his family’s two-year struggle for justice.

The verdict was reached just before 10 a.m. after less than four hours of deliberations by a jury of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person. It came a day before the two-year anniversary of Arbery’s slaying.

The convictions are viewed as a victory for the U.S. Justice Department, which has made prosecuting hate crimes a priority.