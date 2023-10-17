 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Are ‘pharmacy deserts’ on the way?

Rite Aid's bankruptcy could hurt access to medicine and health care.

A Rite Aid at 7401 Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia.

Rite Aid’s plan to close more stores as part of its bankruptcy process could hurt access to medicine and care, particularly in some majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods and in rural areas, experts say.

The drugstore chain said late Sunday that its voluntary Chapter 11 process will allow it to speed up its plan to close underperforming stores. The company runs more than 2,000 stores, mostly on the East and West coasts.

It said it doesn’t know yet which ones will close, but The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the company has proposed closing 400 to 500 of them.

