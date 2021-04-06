 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Arkansas governor vetoes ban on transgender youth receiving treatment

Says if enacted, the state would "be creating new standards of legislative interference" between families and their physicians.

By

National News

April 5, 2021 - 7:39 PM

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Photo by (Liu Liwei/Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth, though lawmakers could enact the restriction over his objections.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

“If (the bill) becomes law, then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” Hutchinson said at a news conference.

