 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

‘Assisted migration’ of trees gains popularity

Assisted migration helps trees keep up with climate change by moving them to more favorable ecosystems.

By

National News

December 28, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Assisted migration can help trees keep up with climate change by moving them to more favorable ecosystems. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — As native trees in the Pacific Northwest die off due to climate changes, the U.S. Forest Service, Portland, Oregon and citizen groups around Puget Sound are turning to a deceptively simple climate adaptation strategy called “assisted migration.”

As the world’s climate warms, tree growing ranges in the Northern Hemisphere are predicted to move farther north and higher in elevation.

Trees, of course, can’t get up and walk to their new climatic homes. This is where assisted migration is supposed to lend a hand.

Related
September 3, 2021
February 26, 2021
September 10, 2020
January 15, 2020
Most Popular