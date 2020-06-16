Menu Search Log in

Atlanta mayor vows changes in how police officers use force

Police reform proposals emerge in cities, Congress after killings draw national protests.

By

National News

June 16, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their daughter Memory, 2, gently kissing her hand during the family press conference on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Atlanta. Brooks was killed by an APD officer Friday. Photo by (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor is vowing to change police use-of-force policies and require that officers receive continuous training in how to deescalate situations before the consequences become fatal.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her plans after the police killing of another black man, Rayshard Brooks, outside a fast-food restaurant on Friday touched off more large protests in the city.

“I am often reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — ‘There is a fierce urgency of now in our communities,’” the mayor said.

