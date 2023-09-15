 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Auto workers vote to strike

Union employees from GM, Ford and Chrysler plants across the country went on strike Friday in efforts to tap into the automakers' profits. It's the first time UAW members from all three companies walked out simultaneously.

By

National News

September 15, 2023 - 3:01 PM

United Auto Workers members march in the Detroit Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit’s three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.

By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler owner Stellantis for the first time in its history, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict a new kind of pain on the companies and claw back some pay and benefits workers gave up in recent decades.

The strikes are limited for now to three assembly plants: a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

