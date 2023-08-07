Backyard farm offers fresh, free food

Tucked away off Main Street in College Park, Georgia, not far from the train tracks that run through the city a few miles south of Atlanta, is a three-story Victorian home with a wraparound porch and narrow driveway. A few times a month an unassuming “free food” sign is posted out front.

The driveway leads to a backyard agricultural oasis of sorts, with 5 acres of tomatoes, sweet potatoes and other fruits and vegetables planted throughout. Near a large array of 32 solar panels are sunflowers as tall as most people. Hoop houses, large greenhouse-like tents, nurture more crops. Beehives are toward the back.

Here is the home of the Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, a living demonstration of sustainability that provides a bounty of free produce, community garden space and agricultural workshops for its neighbors.