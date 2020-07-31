Menu Search Log in

Bahamas, Florida brace as Hurricane Isaias bears down

Officials in Florida close beaches, marinas and parks; set evacuation centers on standby with COVID-19 safety measures.

By

National News

July 31, 2020 - 3:27 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.

Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night. Mayor Carlos Giménez said the county has 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We still don’t think there is a need to open shelters for this storm, but they are ready,” he said.

