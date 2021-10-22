 | Fri, Oct 22, 2021
Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on a movie set, killing the cinematographer and injuring the director.

By

National News

October 22, 2021 - 3:27 PM

Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' "The First Wave" at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 7, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic/TNS)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin said Friday that the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a “tragic accident,” as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the Western “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday in the desert on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said a prop gun with blanks misfired. A spokesman for the Santa Fe County sheriff said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how. No immediate charges were filed.

