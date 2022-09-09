 | Sat, Sep 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Bankruptcy judge approves $2.46 billion reorganization plan for Boy Scouts of America

Decision means that more than 80,000 victims of sexual abuse will be eligible for compensation

By

National News

September 9, 2022 - 4:51 PM

Members of the Boy Scouts participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 31, 2021, on the Staten Island in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

A bankruptcy judge in Delaware has approved a $2.46 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America, a decision that will directly impact more than 80,000 sexual abuse survivors

The Thursday ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein comes more than two years after BSA filed for bankruptcy protection amid a large number of sexual abuse lawsuits that had been filed by Scouts who had been sexually abused as children by the organization’s leaders and volunteers.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice celebrated the “historic day for tens of thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault.”

Related
February 20, 2020
February 18, 2020
December 10, 2018
June 4, 2018
Most Popular