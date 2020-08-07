Menu Search Log in

Bargain hunters brave virus, flock to mammoth sale

A 690-mile-long stretch of garage sales, stretching from Alabama to Michigan, will take place this weekend. Organizers considered briefly canceling the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, before deciding to proceed.

By

National News

August 7, 2020 - 3:33 PM

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — For decades, thousands of vendors have fanned out along roadsides from Alabama to Michigan each summer to haggle over the prices of old Coca-Cola bottles, clothes, toys, knives and more at The World’s Longest Yard Sale.

And though the coronavirus pandemic has canceled events around the globe, the six-state yard sale is happening this weekend for the 34th straight year.

Beginning Thursday and ending Sunday, thousands of people will mingle, chat and bargain across a 690-mile-long stretch of Middle America. Organizers say they might not get the usual crowd, estimated at 200,000 people, but they could.

