 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Bear hugs: New pandas coming to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled China will send new pandas to the U.S. as "envoys of friendship." Only four pandas are left in the U.S., in the Atlanta Zoo.

November 16, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, Sept. 28, 2023. Early Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, three large white crates containing giant pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji were loaded by forklifts onto waiting trucks for the trip ro Chengdu, China. Photo by (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that China will send new pandas to the United States, calling them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.”

“We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples,” Xi said Wednesday during a dinner speech with business leaders.

The gesture came at the end of a day in which Xi and President Joe Biden held their first face to face meeting in a year and pledged to try to reduce tensions. Xi did not share additional details on when or where pandas might be provided but appeared to suggest the next pair of pandas are most likely to come to California, probably San Diego.

