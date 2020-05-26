Bell chimes once again to open Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months today, but its controlled chaos is more subdued.

The floor, known worldwide for an anarchic atmosphere with traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer traders will be on the floor at a given time for now in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements. They also must wear masks.

Anyone entering the Exchange at 11 Wall Street is also being asked to avoid public transportation and they will have their temperature taken before entry, said Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE.