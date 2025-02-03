Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for ‘Cowboy Carter’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé won album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” at Sunday’s Grammys, delivering her — at last — the show’s elusive top award.

The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history, has been up for the category four times before and many feel she has been snubbed by its top honors.

In winning album of the year with “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century. The last was Lauryn Hill with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 26 years ago. Before her was Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston. That means Beyoncé is only the fourth Black woman to win album of the year at the Grammys.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the trophy, one of several times the show reflected the recent wildfires that burned thousands of homes.

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said in her speech. “I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell,” she said, referencing Linda Martell, the performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

“We finally saw it happen, everyone,” host Trevor Noah said, nodding to the long overdue achievement for one of music’s transcendent artists.

Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for his diss track “Not Like Us,” taking home two of the night’s most prestigious awards.

“We’re gonna dedicate this one to the city,” Lamar said before shouting out Los Angeles area neighborhoods.

It is the second hip-hop single to ever win in the category. The first was Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

The Weeknd mends fences, Chappell Roan challenges music industry

The Weeknd has mended his fractious relationship with the Grammy Awards with a surprise performance of his new single, “Cry For Me” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti.

His decision is a direct reflection of the changes the Recording Academy has made to diversify its voting body, CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his introduction. The Weeknd has been openly critical of the Grammys organization, dating back to 2020 when he wrote on Twitter: “The Grammys remain corrupt.”

It was just one of many pleasant surprises Sunday night. Chappell Roan was named best new artist.

She read a speech from a notebook, speaking directly to major labels and the music industry, instructing them to “offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.” She described getting signed as a minor, getting dropped and entering the workforce during COVID-19 with no work experience and no health care. She asked them to treat artists like “valuable employees.”

“Labels, we got you,” she concluded her speech. “But do you got us?”

Beyoncé and Chappell Roan give Grammys a country theme