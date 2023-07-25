 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden administration sues Texas Gov. Abbott over Rio Grande buoy barrier

The Justice Department sued the Texas governor over a newly installed floating barrier designed to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The White House said the barriers and Gov. Abbott's policies have made it difficult for U.S. Border Patrol agents to access Rio Grande.

By

National News

July 25, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 16, 2023. The buoy installation is part of an operation Texas is pursuing to secure its borders, but activists and some legislators say Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is exceeding his authority. Photo by (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over a newly installed floating barrier on the Rio Grande that is the Republican’s latest aggressive tactic to try to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge in Austin to force Texas to remove a roughly 1,000-foot line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The suit claims that Texas unlawfully installed the barrier without permission between the border cities of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas’ border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing, arresting migrants on trespassing charges and sending busloads of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities in other states. Critics have long questioned the effectiveness of the two-year operation, known as Operation Lone Star. A state trooper’s account this month that some of the measures injured migrants has put the mission under intensifying new scrutiny.

Related
September 23, 2021
September 22, 2021
March 25, 2021
November 6, 2018
Most Popular