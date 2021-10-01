 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Biden administration urges federal judge to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge did not say when he would rule on a Texas abortion law after a three-hour hearing in Austin. The lawsuit was filed but he Biden administration.

National News

October 1, 2021 - 4:34 PM

In this photo from May 29, 2021, protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the second-most populous state.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, did not say when he would rule following a nearly three-hour hearing in Austin. At least one Texas abortion provider said it stood ready to resume offering services at its three clinics if the law known as Senate Bill 8 is temporarily shelved.

“Every day that S.B. 8 is in effect, we turn away patients in droves,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, told the court in a filing.

