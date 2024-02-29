 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Biden and Trump make dueling trips to Texas

President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump both headed to the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas on Thursday, showing how central immigration has become to the 2024 election.

National News

February 29, 2024 - 2:32 PM

A member of the National Guard directs a vehicle at the gate to Shelby Park along the Rio Grande, Wednesday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo by AP Photo/Eric Gay

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump both headed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday in a sign of how central immigration has become to the 2024 election and how much each man wants to use it to his advantage.

Each has chosen an optimal location from which to underscore his points.

Biden, who wants to spotlight how Republicans tanked a bipartisan border security deal on Trump’s orders, headed to the Rio Grande Valley city of Brownsville. For nine years, this was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, but they have dropped sharply in recent months.

“Brownsville, Texas, is a very good glimpse of how dynamic and challenging that migration phenomenon is,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said from Air Force One.

