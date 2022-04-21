 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Biden announces heavy artillery, weapons for Ukraine

President Joe Biden pledged another $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

April 21, 2022 - 3:04 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, but he also warned that Congress will need to approve even more assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support.

The new military package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved.

The aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”

