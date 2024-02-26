 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Biden asks Congress for action on Ukraine aid, government funding

President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders on Tuesday to press for an emergency aid package to Ukraine and Israel, and to avert a partial government shutdown next month.

By

National News

February 26, 2024 - 2:19 PM

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday to press lawmakers on passing an emergency aid package for Ukraine and Israel, as well as averting a looming government shutdown next month, according to a White House official.

The top four leaders include House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

During the meeting, the president will discuss the “urgency” of passing the aid package, which has bipartisan support, as well as legislation to keep the federal government operating through the end of September, said the White House official, who was granted anonymity to discuss a meeting not yet publicly confirmed.

Related
March 9, 2022
December 3, 2021
December 2, 2021
September 22, 2021
Most Popular