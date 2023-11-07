 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Biden: Colleges must fight antisemitism, Islamophobia

The Biden administration cites an "alarming rise" in threats and harassment against students in U.S. schools and colleges since the Israel-Hamas war began.

November 7, 2023 - 2:03 PM

US President Joe Biden speaks with Captain Maor Farid (left) while meeting with people in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, effected by this month's attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is warning U.S. schools and colleges that they must take immediate action to stop antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses, citing an “alarming rise” in threats and harassment.

In a Tuesday letter, the Education Department said there’s “renewed urgency” to fight discrimination against students during the Israel-Hamas war. The letter reminds schools of their legal duty to protect students and intervene to stop harassment that disrupts their education.

“Hate-based discrimination, including based on antisemitism and Islamophobia among other bases, have no place in our nation’s schools,” wrote Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights at the department.

