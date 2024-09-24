Biden delivers farewell address to UN

NEW YORK — President Biden used his final address to the U.N. General Assembly to hail global peacemaking efforts on Tuesday even as Israel clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues without any end in sight.

Striking his trademark optimistic tone amid the gloomy geopolitical picture, Biden took a long view of his 50-year career in public service that started at the height of the Cold War and is now coming to an end in a new era of promise and challenge.

“I’ve seen a remarkable sweep of history,” Biden said. “I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair but I do not.”

“We are stronger than we think” when the world acts together, he added.

Biden said he believed diplomacy can end the Middle East conflicts and highlighted Western support for Ukraine, even though both wars appear to be further than ever from ending.

He underlined strong American support for Kyiv at a time that Western allies worry former President Trump could reverse that policy if he wins a return to the White House in November.

Biden also called for an end to the bloody civil war in Sudan, which has been largely ignored by the world, and also backed plans to expand the United Nations Security Council, a major priority for developing nations.

Biden took credit for reinvigorating U.S. alliances and engaging with the UN during his four-year term that is now coming to an end. He said he ended “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq that consumed American foreign policy over the last 20 years.

Staring out at a room filled with strongmen and monarchs, Biden trumpeted his own historic decision not to seek a second term as a lesson about the importance of not clinging to power indefinitely.

“Some things are more important than staying in power,” Biden said. “It’s your people that matter the most. We are here to serve the people, not the other way round.”

He wrapped the speech by quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela, who said many lofty goals seem impossible until they are achieved, often with the backing of otherwise divided world leaders.

“There’s nothing that’s beyond our capacity,” Biden said. “Let’s work together.”