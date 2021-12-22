 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Biden issues dire warning to unvaccinated Americans

President Joe Biden drew a clear contrast in the threats facing those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 versus those who haven't as the holiday season arrives and the omicron variant surges.

December 22, 2021 - 9:25 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the State Dining Room of the White House Dec. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, just four days before Christmas, sought Tuesday to convince a country craving a normal holiday season that a largely unknown COVID-19 variant will not undo two years of pandemic progress.

“Are we going back to March 2020?” Biden said as the omicron variant threatens to deluge hospitals with sick patients. “The answer is absolutely no.”

Biden sought to draw a clear contrast when describing how the omicron surge will affect the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated, issuing a dire warning to 60 million unvaccinated Americans.

