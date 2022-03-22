 | Tue, Mar 22, 2022
Biden issues warning over cyberattacks

President Joe Biden warned U.S companies to protect against potential cyberattacks from Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

March 22, 2022 - 2:06 PM

According to a fact sheet shared by the White House, President Joe Biden has launched action plans to support the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, such as the electricity, pipeline, and water sectors. (Dreamstime/TNS)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues.

Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly meeting, Biden told the business leaders they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against such attacks. He said federal assistance is available, should they want it, but that the decision is theirs alone.

Biden said the administration has issued “new warnings that, based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyberattack against us. … The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming.”

