Biden looks at student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden is considering a reduction in federal student loan debt. He signaled he may not go as far as some activists want, which is at least $50,000 per person or all of it. During his election campaign, he said he wanted to cancel $10,000 per person.

April 28, 2022 - 3:28 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he’s “taking a hard look” at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

The comments came days after Biden had a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers who pressed him on the issue. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., said afterwards that Biden disclosed he was exploring the possibility.

