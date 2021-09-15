 | Wed, Sep 15, 2021
Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

2.8 million consumers signed up during a special six-month period for health insurance made more affordable by the new COVID-19 relief law. An all time high of 12.2 million people are now covered under the Affordable Care Act.

By

National News

September 15, 2021 - 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that 2.8 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for private health insurance coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law.

He called the number encouraging and urged Congress to help lower health care costs.

“That’s 2.8 million families who will have more security, more breathing room, and more money in their pocket if an illness or accident hits home,” Biden said. “Altogether, 12.2 million Americans are actively enrolled in coverage under the Affordable Care Act — an all-time high.”

