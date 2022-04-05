 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Biden orders push on long COVID

President Joe Biden is ordering a new national research push on long COVID to learn how patients deal with the mysterious condition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting the pandemic’s lasting shadow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday is ordering a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

The White House said Biden is assigning the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate an urgent new initiative across federal agencies, building on research already under way at the National Institutes of Health.

Biden also directed federal agencies to support patients and doctors by providing science-based best practices for treating long COVID, maintaining access to insurance coverage, and protecting the rights of workers as they try to return to jobs while coping with the uncertainties of the malaise.

