Biden out to prove that democracy still works

President Joe Biden has tried to reassure Americans and allies that democracy remains safe after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The need for voting rights legislation is taking on added urgency as the anniversary approaches.

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear.

“Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?”

While Biden has tried to offer America’s allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump, that the 2020 election was stolen.

