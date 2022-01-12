Biden pushes for filibuster reform to protect voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Biden, in a fiery speech Tuesday in Atlanta, called for changing Senate rules in order to pass voting rights protections, going further than he has before in an effort to unify Senate Democrats around what he framed as an existential issue for the country.

Biden, whose support for the legislative filibuster has softened in recent months, endorsed changing the rule that allows the minority party to block any bill that doesn’t receive 60 votes.

Lamenting that the Senate where he served 36 years “has been rendered a shell of its former self,” Biden said that if Republicans continue to block debate on two voting rights bills, “we have no option but to change the Senate rules … whichever way they need to be changed.