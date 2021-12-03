 | Sat, Dec 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biden signs stopgap bill to keep government running

A partisan standoff ended Friday with President Biden signing a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running through Feb. 18.

By

National News

December 3, 2021 - 2:48 PM

The American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol Dome on Sept. 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the stopgap spending bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, after congressional leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. 

The White House released a statement noting the bill signing and thanking congressional leaders for their work. Earlier in the day, Biden said it was worth praising bipartisanship, but “funding the government isn’t a great achievement, it’s the bare minimum of what needs to get done.”

Both chambers of Congress passed the legislation Thursday avoiding a short-term shutdown of the government into the weekend. The bill keeps the federal government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

Related
December 2, 2021
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
September 22, 2021
Most Popular