 | Thu, Jul 21, 2022
Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden is showing only mild symptoms from COVID and has kept busy working despite his diagnosis, according to the White House. First Lady Jill Biden tested negative.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the former location of the Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachussets, on July 20, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two-and-a-half years of pandemic disruptions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating at the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”

