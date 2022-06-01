 | Thu, Jun 02, 2022
Biden to meet with baby formula makers

Biden will be joined by Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

June 1, 2022 - 3:56 PM

Baby formula is offered for sale at a big box store on Jan. 13, 2022, in Chicago. Baby formula has been is short supply in many stores around the country for several months. Photo by (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. The White House said a third round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, this time from producer Kendamil.

The White House said Biden would host a roundtable Wednesday with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. The list is notable for the absence of Abbott Nutrition, whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the shortage in the United States.

Biden will be joined by Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The meeting is expected to provide an update on what the administration is calling “Operation Fly Formula” to import formula and to use the Korean War-era production law to require suppliers of the formula manufacturers to prioritize their orders in a bid to ease any production bottlenecks.

