Biden to outline spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill early today to push his pared-back domestic policy bill and a related bipartisan infrastructure plan with fractious House Democrats after days of prolonged negotiations over his ambitious social and climate policies and how to pay for them.

Biden will then make remarks from the White House, a possible signal that agreement might be within reach after a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped to win over pivotal senators in the 50-50 Senate.

The president has wanted to announce at least the framework of a deal before departing later today on global summits.