 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Biden to push infrastructure deal

Joe Biden is in New Hampshire to tout the recently signed infrastructure deal he signed into law this week. Biden will be in New Hampshire and Detroit to tout what the deal means.

President Biden Photo by TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was a no-show at his own, sad party. 

Trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Biden hopped a flight to next-up South Carolina before the polls had even closed on his fifth-place finish. On Tuesday, he returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal  and what all that money can do for Americans.

Biden is down in the polls and hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction with new momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package before Congress.

