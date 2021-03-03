Biden: US will have vaccines much faster

WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States would have enough COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May to inoculate every American adult, two months earlier than previously expected.

The announcement came as administration officials warned that the decline in coronavirus cases appears to be stalling, setting up a sprint to get most Americans vaccinated against the deadly disease while it continues to batter communities around the country.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Biden said at the White House, two days after a third vaccine was approved by federal regulators. “But we cannot let our guard down or assume that victory is inevitable.”