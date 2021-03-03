Menu Search Log in

Biden: US will have vaccines much faster

The U.S. should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May to inoculate every American adult. The Biden administration also warned against relaxing restrictions too early, as many states are doing. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical competitors will team up to produce vaccine.

By

National News

March 3, 2021 - 9:40 AM

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 2, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Biden spoke about the recently announced partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce more J&J COVID-19 vaccine. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States would have enough COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May to inoculate every American adult, two months earlier than previously expected.

The announcement came as administration officials warned that the decline in coronavirus cases appears to be stalling, setting up a sprint to get most Americans vaccinated against the deadly disease while it continues to batter communities around the country.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Biden said at the White House, two days after a third vaccine was approved by federal regulators. “But we cannot let our guard down or assume that victory is inevitable.”

