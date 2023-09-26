 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’

President Biden visited striking auto workers Tuesday in Michigan, to demonstrate his support for organized labor. It's believed to be the first time a sitting president has visited a picket line.

September 26, 2023 - 1:55 PM

President Joe Biden addresses striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at a picket line outside a General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 2023. Some 5,600 members of the UAW walked out of 38 US parts and distribution centers at General Motors and Stellantis at noon September 22, 2023, adding to last week's dramatic worker walkout. According to the White House, Biden is the first sitting president to join a picket line. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on their picket line Tuesday as their work stoppage against major carmakers hit day 12, a demonstration of support for organized labor apparently unparalleled in presidential history.

“You deserve the significant raise you need,” Biden said through a bullhorn while wearing a union baseball cap after arriving at a General Motors parts distribution warehouse located in a suburb west of Detroit.

He walked along the picket line, exchanging fist bumps with grinning workers.

