 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling

President Joe Biden said he would try to preserve access to abortion and called on Americans to elect more Democrats to safeguard rights.

By

National News

June 24, 2022 - 3:27 PM

Megan Hartford leads the march to defend abortion rights Saturday in Manhattan. She spoke about the relationship between reproductive rights and poverty. Photo by Bailey Britton for Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would try to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision. “This is not over,” he declared.

“Let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House on what he called “a sad day for the court and the country.”

Biden added that “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.”

