Biden will announce plan for temporary port for aid in Gaza

President Joe Biden will announce a plan for the U.S. military to establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the flow of aid as plans for a cease-fire stall.

March 7, 2024

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan Thursday for the U.S. military to help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the flow of aid into the territory during the Israel-Hamas war, according to senior administration officials.

The announcement comes amid a widening humanitarian crisis across Gaza that has forced many people to scramble for food to survive and begun leading to deaths from malnutrition.

Hopes for reaching a cease-fire before the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts in the coming days, stalled Thursday when Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where talks on a deal were being held. The outline for the cease-fire would have including a wide infusion of aid into Gaza.

