 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

President Joe Biden's budget plan calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and education, public health and housing.

By

National News

March 28, 2022 - 3:41 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House on March 23, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.

In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for ahead of the midterm elections that could decide whether Congress remains under the party’s control.

The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.

Related
November 19, 2021
October 22, 2021
July 14, 2021
January 20, 2021
Most Popular