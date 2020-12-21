Menu Search Log in

Biden’s churchgoing remains low-key

A regular at St. Joseph's in Wilmington, Del., the president-elect enjoys the relative anonymity of attending church. That will likely change come Jan. 20.

National News

December 21, 2020 - 9:50 AM

US President-elect Joe Biden waves while leaving the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware. On Friday, he attended Mass there to mark the anniversary of the deaths of his first wife and daughter, who were killed in a 1972 car crash and are buried there. His son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, is also buried there. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — His motorcade thunders around Delaware, snarling traffic. Everywhere he goes, a security team envelops him and a pack of journalists trails behind. 

Yet President-elect Joe Biden enters his church, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, with startlingly little interruption. 

Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a polished wooden pew near the back of the sanctuary for a recent Saturday evening Catholic Mass. He was one of only about 40 worshippers with attendance limited by the coronavirus pandemic. His row was empty except for a Secret Service agent sitting on the aisle and others stationed around the sanctuary. They had flak jackets under their dress clothes. 

